Herman the cat was an official member of the US Coast Guard

Herman the cat became an official member of the US Coast Guard in 1943. An "expert mouser," Herman even had his own ID card with a photo and paw print. " His ID was as legit as anyone else's, having a formal serial number of 05225058 authenticated by pertinent officials."

As adorable as Herman was, his was a useful role and help to the safety of ships. Herman had unrestricted access to the port waterfront around the clock and hunted rats and mice to prevent spread of diseases and protect the food on board.

Herman looks so very handsome in his ID photo. What a fantastic kitty!

(Image source)