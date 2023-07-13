Rogue roofer smashes tiles then offers to repair them

Homeowners in Christchurch, England, have come to suspect that a helpful handyman pointing out broken roof tiles is breaking them. The scam works like this: the handyman offers to perform a relatively trivial task like cleaning gutters, then reports the need for roof repairs, which as luck would have it can be completed on the spot. The Bournemouth Daily Echo:

Police Constable Sian Maynard, of Dorset Police, said: "We believe these incidents are linked and the man involved is suspected of purposefully damaging a roof tile in order to ask for a large sum of money to carry out repairs.

If only all those surveillance cameras pointed up instead of down.