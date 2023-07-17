Bison gores woman at Yellowstone National Park, sending her to hospital

A bison gored and badly injured a 47-year-old Arizona woman in the chest and abdomen today at Yellowstone National Park, where she was airlifted to an Idaho hospital.

The woman and her friend had seen the bison in a field and reportedly started walking away from the creature when it suddenly attacked. It's not clear how close she had been to the animal.

From CBS News:

The Phoenix woman was with another person on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone near the Lake Lodge Cabins when they spotted two bison, the National Park Service said. They turned and walked away, but one of the bison charged and gored the woman. … Officials don't know how close she was to the bison before the attack, but they said that bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans. Yellowstone National Park requires all visitors to stay at least 25 yards away from most wildlife, including bison, elk and deer. "Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached," the Park Service said in a press release. "When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space." … Monday's attack is the first such incident in 2023, but several visitors to the park were gored by bison last year.

The condition of the woman hasn't been publicly disclosed.