16 fake electors who signed certificates falsely claiming Trump won in 2020 election have been criminally charged with forgery

Sixteen people who allegedly attempted to overthrow democracy in the United States by signing fake election certificates were arrested on forgery charges today. In a tweet, the Lincoln Project listed the charges as follows:

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Forgery, a 14-year felony, Two counts of Forgery, a 14-year felony, One count of Conspiracy to Commit Uttering and Publishing, a 14-year felon. One count of Uttering and Publishing, a 14-year felony, One count of Conspiracy to Commit Election Law Forgery, a 5-year felony. Two counts of Election Law Forgery, a 5-year felony.

In a statement aired on MSNBC, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said of the 16 fake electors:" They weren't the duly elected and qualified electors, and each of the defendants knew it. They carried out these actions with the hope and belief that the electoral votes of Michigan's 2020 election would be awarded to the candidate of their choosing, instead of the candidate that Michigan voters actually chose."

As reported by NBC News:

The 16 individuals include Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock and state Republican National Committeewoman Kathy Berden. Michele Lundgren, who was also charged, previously told local television station WDIV that she thought she was signing an attendance sheet for a meeting. "I didn't even know what an elector was, let alone a fake elector," she told the station.

As you can see in the above image, the certification document Lundgren signed looks nothing like an attendance sheet.

The good news is that since these individuals are being charged by the state, Trump wouldn't be able to pardon them if he somehow becomes President in 2024.