Early childhood development is fascinating — in humans, and in other animals. How do organisms figure shit out? It's impressive enough to watch my own toddler stumble through the logic of language, for example.

But who ever thought about baby flamingos learning to do that iconic one-legged pose? It seems like the kind of thing that should just be intuitive to the species. And I guess it sort of is. In the same way as riding a bike.

A baby flamingo learning how to stand on one leg. pic.twitter.com/M8NeLnbmM4 — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) July 12, 2023

And as usual, for the non-embed crowd: