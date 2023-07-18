Vivek Ramaswamy repeats threat, telling two MAGA hosts that Jan. 6 was a "friendly preview of what's to come"

Bad actor Vivek Ramaswamy told Charlie Kirk yesterday that the Capitol insurrection was just a "friendly preview of what's to come."

As part of a two-fer-one monologue, he uttered the same exact threat to Tucker Carlson three days earlier. In fact, the fear-mongering candidate recited twin scripts, tweaking the second one just slightly, pleasing both MAGA hosts with his delusional twist on the lead-up to Jan. 6.

"I think January 6th was the culmination of what you see when a culture censors people from speaking. We had lockdowns in this country, told you had to hide in your basement, stay locked down, while BLM and Antifa roamed the cities of this country freely, burning many of them to the ground," the trailing GOP candidate told Kirk yesterday, blaming the year 2020 and Democrats for the riots while seeming to forget that his grievances were all under MAGA commander Donald Trump's watch.

"… you tell people they cannot scream, that is when they tear things down," he continued, repeating verbatim the memorized prose he spouted off to Carlson on Friday. "And my concern, Charlie, is unless we reconcile ourselves with what the truth of the matter was that led to January 6th, that's really just going to be a friendly preview of what's to come in this country." (See video below, posted by Mike Sington.)

Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy threatens Jan 6 "was a friendly preview of what's to come" for America. (Video: Real America's Voice) pic.twitter.com/gW4RpdGkJg — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 18, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Consolidated News Photos / shutterstock.com