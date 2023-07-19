Marjorie Taylor Greene's praise for Biden is now a campaign ad approved by the president himself (video)

Newly committed Biden admirer Marjorie Taylor Greene kindly lent herself to a worthy cause, narrating a tribute that has been turned into a President Biden campaign ad. (See video below, posted by Joe Biden.)

"Joe Biden had the largest public investment in social infrastructure and environmental programs that is actually finishing what FDR started, that LBJ expanded on, and Joe Biden is attempting to complete," she said at a Turning Point USA rally, which has since been edited with complimentary images of the president, along with inspiring instrumentals.

"Programs to address education, medical care, urban problems, rural poverty, transportation, Medicare, Medicaid, labor unions. And he still is working on it." Couldn't ask for a better endorsement than that!

In fact, President Biden was so smitten with the clueless Congresswoman's support, he retweeted the ad with a simple, "I approve this message."

I approve this message. pic.twitter.com/f1q5giNM8j — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 18, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Matt Smith Photographer / shutterstock.com