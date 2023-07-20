Marjorie Taylor Greene inexplicably shares naked photos of Hunter Biden with Congress

Congressional shock jock and occasional Speaker Pro-Tempore of the United States House of Representatives, Marjorie Taylor Greene, lowered the bar yet again. Greene used the IRS "whistleblower" hearings to share photos extracted from a stolen sex tape.

Democrats were unable to stop the display but questioned if this was what Congress should be doing. Committee chairperson James Comer, however, apparently thought it was pretty funny.

Jezebel: