Marjorie Taylor Greene inexplicably shares naked photos of Hunter Biden with Congress

Congressional shock jock and occasional Speaker Pro-Tempore of the United States House of Representatives, Marjorie Taylor Greene, lowered the bar yet again. Greene used the IRS "whistleblower" hearings to share photos extracted from a stolen sex tape.
Democrats were unable to stop the display but questioned if this was what Congress should be doing. Committee chairperson James Comer, however, apparently thought it was pretty funny.
"This is evidence of Hunter Biden making sex tapes—excuse me, this is my time—making pornography," Greene said, as someone off-camera insists her time is up. Another person off-camera identified as Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) asks, "Should we be displaying this?" It's unclear what, exactly, Greene was trying to argue in displaying the highly graphic photos. It's also a move that very much seems to break Washington, D.C.'s revenge porn laws.
Amid the chaos, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, appeared to hold back laughter. After Greene's time was up, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) used some of her time to point out the hypocrisy of Greene's deranged conspiracy theories about Hunter while ignoring the human trafficking investigation into Greene's Republican colleague, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.): "If the gentlelady from Georgia wanted to follow evidence, we should also take a look at, hypothetically… sex trafficking charges against a 17-year-old girl," she said.
Greene has since reposted the video of her presenting the photos and pushing her entirely unfounded conspiracy theory on her Congressional Twitter account.