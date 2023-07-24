Trump: old man screams about crimes

As he feels the walls closing in, the Orange Menace is acting more and more like a cornered rat. Late Sunday night Donald Trump took to his social network to winge in all-caps about the DOJ, AG Garland, and Special Prosecutor Jack Smith. Seems he was feeling the pressure.
Trump's list of grievances is comical, as he brought it all upon himself, but the veiled threats of whatever is coming are both clownish and sadly ominous. I remember the feeling, during his first run, that he could never happen to us. The United States remains forever shit-stained by his time in office, and I will never trust that the country won't throw itself on the scrap heap.
He first wrote, "How many times can Crooked Joe Biden's DEPARTMENT OF INJUSTICE, TOGETHER WITH THEIR LOCAL DEMOCRAT D.A.'S & A.G.'S, INDICT HIS POLITICAL OPPONENT DURING THE COURSE OF THE CAMPAIGN? DO THEY UNDERSTAND THE DAMAGE BEING DONE TO AMERICA? IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. WE MUST STOP THESE "MONSTERS" FROM FURTHER DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY!"
"Do you think that A.G. Garland, and Deranged Jack Smith, understand that we are in the middle of a major political campaign for President of the United States? Have they looked at recent poll numbers? Why didn't they bring these ridiculous charges years before – Why did they wait to bring them NOW – A virtually unheard of scenario?" he later wrote before adding, "PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT! ELECTION INTERFERENCE!"
That was followed by an ominous meme that carried a QAnon hashtag and stated, "NOTHING CAN STOP WHAT IS COMING. NOTHING."