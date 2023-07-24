Trump: old man screams about crimes

As he feels the walls closing in, the Orange Menace is acting more and more like a cornered rat. Late Sunday night Donald Trump took to his social network to winge in all-caps about the DOJ, AG Garland, and Special Prosecutor Jack Smith. Seems he was feeling the pressure.

Trump's list of grievances is comical, as he brought it all upon himself, but the veiled threats of whatever is coming are both clownish and sadly ominous. I remember the feeling, during his first run, that he could never happen to us. The United States remains forever shit-stained by his time in office, and I will never trust that the country won't throw itself on the scrap heap.

