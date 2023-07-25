4 years in jail for Capitol Hill rioter who beat cops with flagpole

Peter Stager, 44, filmed using a flagpole to attack police during the Jan. 6 riots on Capitol Hill, was sentenced to 4 years imprisonment. The man who once said "Every single one of those Capitol law enforcement officers, death is the remedy, that is the only remedy they get" asked for leniency, and got some: prosecutors had asked the judge to put him away for 6.5 years.

Stager said Monday that he thought that the officer was a member of antifa, and that all he saw were the officer's shoes and that it was "kind of odd" for people to be dressed in tactical gear and wearing hiking boots. "What I remember, ultimately, was the feet," he said.

"I take full responsibility for my actions," Stager told the court. "I messed up." (previously)