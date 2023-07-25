Lioness roaming Berlin led to massive search, but the big cat… wasn't that (video)

Berlin police warned residents in the city's southwestern suburbs to keep their children and pets inside as they searched for a lioness roaming the area. After reviewing video of the big cat, police and wildlife experts used helicopters, dogs, infrared cameras, and drones in their 30-hour operation to find the animal. No luck. So what were people seeing? From UPI:

Rainer Altenkamp, a wildlife expert and chairman of the environmental organization NABU Berlin, said the animal in the video is indeed a wild boar. He pointed out the animal's tail, round back and elongated head as being consistent with a wild pig, rather than a big cat[…]

Officials said a roaring sound heard by searching officers late Thursday night turned out to be the work of teenage pranksters using a Bluetooth speaker.