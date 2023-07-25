This "Oh Lord Why?" machine perfectly captures our current zeitgeist

Jennifer Sandlin
"Oh Lord Why" machine at Abita Mystery House, Abita Springs, Louisiana. Photo by Jennifer Sandlin

Indulge me one more time, dear readers, to share another gem from the Abita Mystery House—the "Oh Lord Why" machine. There's something so therapeutic about watching this poor head banging against a brick wall over and over. It's almost like it's some kind of a metaphor for the current state of affairs on this planet. Or something. Enjoy!

