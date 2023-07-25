This "Oh Lord Why?" machine perfectly captures our current zeitgeist

Indulge me one more time, dear readers, to share another gem from the Abita Mystery House—the "Oh Lord Why" machine. There's something so therapeutic about watching this poor head banging against a brick wall over and over. It's almost like it's some kind of a metaphor for the current state of affairs on this planet. Or something. Enjoy!

While you're at it, feast your eyes on this squirrel named Bob Ross.

And Crisco the Dancing Clown.

And this two-headed chicken.

And this real plaster cast of an impression of a foot of the Honey Island Swamp Monster.

If these treasures haven't convinced you to visit the Mystery House, I think you're a lost cause.