Ron DeSantis scolds a kid for eating an icy treat on a hot day: "That's a lot of sugar, huh?" (video)

Personable Ron DeSantis strikes again, this time judging what a child was eating on a hot summer day.

"Oh, what is that?!" the Florida man asked, scowling as he looked down at someone in a small crowd.

"An icee," a young voice says.

"An icee, yeah?" he responds with a disapproving tone. "That's probably a lot of sugar, huh?" (See video below, posted by Republicans Against Trump.)

You could see the wooden wheels turning as he stepped away. Don't be surprised when the fascist "Don't Say Gay" governor introduces his new icee ban — it will be known as the "Don't Eat Sweets" bill.

Yikes. DeSantis to a girl with an icee:



"That's probably a lot of sugar huh?"

pic.twitter.com/AskpUR8urO — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 28, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Boing Boing / Midjourney