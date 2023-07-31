Elon Musk's obnoxious X sign disappears after residents complain (video)

Elon Musk's latest attempt to make lives miserable came to an abrupt end today when his blinking, aggressively bright X sign atop the Twitter building was suddenly no more.

The insufferable eyesore — especially obnoxious at night when the sign blasted its blinding glare into buildings and everything else in its way (see videos below, posted by Christopher J. Beale and kyle (still hates elon)) — popped up on Twitter's San Francisco HQ building on Friday, and immediately went under investigation by the city for lacking necessary permits.

"A building permit is required to make sure the sign is structurally sound and installed safely," said Patrick Hannan, a spokesman for the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection, via The New York Times. "Planning review and approval is also necessary for the installation of this sign." But when inspectors came to Twitter's brick and mortar site, the company took an"adversarial posture" not once but twice, both times refusing to let the inspectors in.

Meanwhile, the sign angered residents in the area, with one telling CBS News, "We came home and tried to watch a movie, and it was flashing through this window so bright that even with the shades down. It was so distracting that we had to leave the room and go to the side of the apartment that doesn't face their building."

But when the morbidly curious, such as ABC News, showed up this morning to check out Musk's handiwork, the ridiculous X had all but vanished. For now, anyway. (See last video below, posted by Raw alerts.)

Imagine no more. This is my life now. https://t.co/k5QfAm8yuG pic.twitter.com/e7ECCM2NUD — Christopher J. Beale (@realchrisjbeale) July 29, 2023

I would be fucking LIVID. Imagine this fucking X sign right across from your bedroom. #x #twitter pic.twitter.com/FH4nqcS8oy — kyle (still hates elon) (@itsmefrenchy123) July 29, 2023

🚨#BREAKING: The large 𝕏 sign from X headquarters has been removed.



📌#SanFrancisco | #California



The large and bright '𝕏' logo that sat on top of the San Francisco headquarters of the company formerly known as Twitter has been taken down. The sign was installed Friday, and… pic.twitter.com/BpZ1hvAF0v — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 31, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Boing Boing / midjourney