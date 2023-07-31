Judge tosses Trump's attempt to stop Georgia investigation into election interference

Former president Donald Trump, anticipating charges in Georgia over his attempts to interfere in the 2020 election, filed a motion to quash evidence in the case. A judge there tossed Trump's effort today, not least because there isn't even an indictment yet.

"No court ever has held that that status alone provides a basis for the courts to interfere with or halt the investigation," wrote Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney. And later in his nine-page ruling: "The professed injuries are also speculative and unrealized because there is, as of yet, no indictment that creates the genuine controversy required to confer standing."

It looks very much like the indictment is coming soon, though, with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis saying she is "ready to go."

"The work is accomplished," she told CNN affiliate WXIA. "We've been working for two and a half years. We're ready to go." Willis has previously said she will announce the outcome of her investigation sometime between July 31 and the end of August. Her comments over the weekend come as security around the Fulton County courthouse was ramped up last week.

Trump already has a stack of criminal charges to deal with, relating to his hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels in New York, and his refusal to return classified material taken from the White House.