Legal Eagle: Trump's "delete footage" order could mean 20 years prison for all three charged

Donald Trump and two of his employees were indicted on criminal charges related to an alleged attempt to delete surveillance footage from Mar-a-Lago that had been subpoenaed by the Justice Department. According to the new indictment, Trump instructed Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira to find out how long the security footage was stored and to delete it.

The indictment also alleges that Trump's valet, Walt Nauta, traveled to Mar-a-Lago on Trump's orders and pointed out security cameras to De Oliveira. The indictment states that De Oliveira asked the IT director at Mar-a-Lago to delete the footage, saying "the boss wanted the server deleted."

Trump, De Oliveira, and Nauta have all been charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice and attempting to violate laws against destroying evidence. De Oliveira was also charged with making false statements to the FBI for denying his involvement in moving boxes at Mar-a-Lago.

In this YouTube video, the Legal Eagle lawyer says the new indictment presents a strong case against Trump based on the evidence, that the charges are serious felonies with potentially severe consequences, and that Trump's failure to cooperate and alleged attempts to cover up evidence only made the case against him worse.

