More Republicans think Trump is a serious criminal, but his cult still controls the party

A poll reveals that the number of Republicans who former president and party front-runner Donald Trump is a criminal has more than doubled in the last few months. But it's still only 13 percent

The New York Times/Siena College poll found that 13 percent of Republicans said they believe the former president has committed serious crimes, up from 6 percent last September. The portion of Republicans who said they remain unsure whether Trump committed serious crimes also ticked upward in Tuesday's poll, rising from 10 percent to 13 percent. However, the vast majority of Republicans —74 percent — still said that they do not believe the former president committed serious crimes, the poll found.

Something that coverage of this poll doesn't get at is that his supporters don't care much if he's a serious criminal. The presumption "if they think he's a criminal they won't vote for him" still prevails in the floating world.