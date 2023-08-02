If indicted in Georgia, Trump will sit for a mugshot

Should Trump be indicted in Georgia, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat will treat the former President like any other person, which involves sitting for a mug shot. You can be certain Trump, and his lawyers will try everything to avoid this; the photo will not be flattering and will shred his ego.
The internet may not survive the fury of his ALLCAPS scream.
The sheriff also said that if the former president is charged, he'd likely be booked and photographed just like any other detainee, a process that typically happens at the Rice Street jail. But no president has ever been indicted in Atlanta, and no specific plans for that prospect have been detailed.
"It doesn't matter your status. We have a mugshot ready for you," Labat said, telling a room full of journalists that "if an indictment came today, we would be ready."
"Unless someone tells me differently, we are following our normal practices," he said.