This talcum powder was for men in 1973 who feared being turned into an infant

This talcum powder was for men in 1973 that feared being turned into an infant. The concern of sprinkling talcum powder on one's body and suddenly turning into a helpless baby kept many men awake at night in 1973.

My heart goes out to anyone who used a less manly brand of talcum powder, only to find themselves bamboozled, curled up in a little ball, and suckling their thumb. I can't imagine a worse shock.

Luckily, Mennen bath talc made this product that would help save one's masculinity from the threat of babyish brands of talcum powder. Phew!

(Image from Got Weird on Instagram)