These teeny tiny goats make the cutest noises as they get lifted into the air. I love how high pitched and silly their squeaks are, and the way that they can fold up their legs and casually sit in someone's palm.

I don't think I'd ever tire of their "baaaah" sounds if these were my pets.

The internet was meant for videos like this one. Forget everything else on social media- all I want to see is baby goat videos.