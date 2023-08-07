Red Dead Redemption port disappoints with a stripped-down version for $50

If there's one thing Rockstar Games excels at, it's building up hype to monumental levels before ushering in a cold wave of disappointment. For months, rumors have swirled about a potential Red Dead Redemption remake, fueled by leaks and behind-the-scenes dealings. Now, Rockstar has finally announced a straight port with no visual or gameplay upgrades and the multiplayer stripped out. It's exclusive to Nintendo Switch and PS4, and retails for $49.99. The number of bad decisions made here is baffling.

However, there could be a silver lining. Given how badly the last batch of Grand Theft Auto remasters was botched, maybe it's a good thing Red Dead Redemption remains basically unaltered. Still, it's a blow to anyone who wanted to legally play one of the best games ever made on a PC, not to mention those who were expecting even the slightest touchups.

But $50 for a game that's over 13 years old and with removed content? Seriously?