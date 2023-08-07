Trump's weekend of witness intimidation

After being expressly told not to, Donald Trump spent his weekend defying Judge Chutkan's clear orders. Witness intimidation, complaints about the Judge, the prosecutors, and anyone else he can attempt to whip his MAGA adherents into a rage over were barely interrupted by his pause to attack the US Women's Soccer team (again.)
Will the Judge merely ask him to explain why he shouldn't be put under stricter regulations, or will she toss his ass in jail? The answer lies somewhere in between but it is high time he faces the music.
Donald Trump's unhinged Sunday morning Truth Social rant played all the former president's greatest hits. He started the day by calling Nancy Pelosi a "sick & demented psycho," then turned his sights on "DERANGED" special counsel Jack Smith and reiterated his call for a federal takeover of "filthy and crime ridden" Washington, D.C.
He also voiced his desire to have Judge Tanya Chutkan, who was assigned to oversee Trump's Capitol riot criminal trial in Washington, D.C., thrown off the case.
"There is no way I can get a fair trial with the judge 'assigned' to the ridiculous freedom of speech/fair elections case," Trump wrote (in all caps, of course). "Everybody knows this, and so does she! We will be immediately asking for a recusal of this judge on very powerful grounds, and likewise for venue change, out if [sic] D.C."