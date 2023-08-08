Kari Lake attacks GOP candidates for "donate" buttons — but what's that on her site?

Perennial sore loser Kari Lake went on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast to complain about non-Trump GOP candidates' money grubbing. "You go to their websites, by the way, Steve, all you see is a big red donate button."

Bannon, who fancies himself as Trump's Rasputin, kept mum on the fact that Trump's campaign site has two big red donate buttons.

Let's not forget Lake herself. She also has a big donate button on her website. It's not red.

The Hex code for the color is #59080E. It's listed, appropriately, as Putrid Lake.