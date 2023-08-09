90-year-old Dianne Feinstein hospitalized back home after tripping and falling

Dianne Feinstein, the 90-year-old Democrat Senator from California who has been suffering from ill-health and apparent cognitive problems, is back at home after suffering a fall earlier this week, reports Roll Call. She was briefly hospitalized.

"I spoke with Sen. Feinstein this morning," said New York Senator Chuck Schumer in a statement. "She said she suffered no injuries and briefly went to the hospital as a precaution. I'm glad she is back home now and is doing well."

Feinstein's cognitive challenges have drawn attention in recent times, including televised instances of memory problems and confusion, including the inability to remember colleagues' names or recall information.

Despite her health issues, Senator Feinstein has refused to resign from her seat in the Senate.