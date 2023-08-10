Fear and projection in Mar-A-Lago

As the pressure and charges mount, an already unhinged and living in his own "truth" Donald J. Trump treats ranting in all caps like a safety blanket. This set of rants suggests he is cracking, describing himself as he screams about Joe Biden. Every rant an admission of guilt.

I assume he is using Biden here because he's barred from talking about the prosecutors or judges in some cases against him. Tomorrow is the anticipated hearing on the protective order, and perhaps he'll manage not to dig his hole any deeper by focusing on Biden.

Raw Story: