Fear and projection in Mar-A-Lago

As the pressure and charges mount, an already unhinged and living in his own "truth" Donald J. Trump treats ranting in all caps like a safety blanket. This set of rants suggests he is cracking, describing himself as he screams about Joe Biden. Every rant an admission of guilt.
I assume he is using Biden here because he's barred from talking about the prosecutors or judges in some cases against him. Tomorrow is the anticipated hearing on the protective order, and perhaps he'll manage not to dig his hole any deeper by focusing on Biden.
Trump began with, "What Crooked Joe Biden, who can't string two sentences together, has done to our once great Country through his Open Borders CATASTROPHE, may go down as the greatest and most damaging mistake ever made in USA HISTORY. It is not even believable that such incompetence and stupidity could have been allowed to happen."
"OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED BY A MAN WITH THE MIND, IDEAS, AND I.Q. OF A FIRST GRADER. THIS INVASION OF OUR COUNTRY MUST STOP IMMEDIATELY. IT CANNOT BE ALLOWED TO CONTINUE!" he added.
That was followed with a second Truth Social post in which he ranted, "I think that Crooked Joe Biden is not only dumb and incompetent, I believe he has gone MAD, a stark raving Lunatic, with his HORRIBLE AND COUNTRY THREATENING ENVIRONMENTAL, OPEN BORDERS, & DOJ/FBI WEAPONIZATION POLICIES. HE IS A MENTAL CATASTROPHE THAT IS LEADING OUR COUNTRY TO HELL!"