Man rides on bike made out of his clone

Watch a man ride on a bike made out of his clone. The wild video was created by artist Jeremy Barzic.

I haven't laughed this hard in a while. I imagine that anyone who saw these guys had to do a triple take. It even took me a minute to realize that Barzic wasn't riding a bike while his twin laid across it, but rather with a highly realistic mannequin of himself.

Why don't I ever get to see weird things like this while out in the wild? I'd never stop thinking about this if I'd witnessed it on the street with no explanation.