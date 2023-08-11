Phase three is profit: Yaccarino on the brilliance of Musk's rebrand

The CEO of Formerly Twitter, Linda Yaccarino, took time out from sending internal memos full of management platitudes intended to be leaked to the media to speak directly to the press about Formerly Twitter's impressive rebrand. Yaccarino regurgitated the empty babble that filled her releases and promised, once again, the "everything app" that only she and Musk appear to believe in.

CNBC:

"The rebrand represented really a liberation from Twitter," she said. "A liberation that allowed us to evolve past a legacy mindset and thinking. And to reimagine how everyone, how everyone on Spaces who's listening, everybody who's watching around the world. It's going to change how we congregate, how we entertain, how we transact all in one platform." Eisen pushed Yaccarino on the power of the Twitter brand and compared it to Johnson & Johnson

changing the name of Band-Aid. "If you stay Twitter, or you stay whatever your previous brand is, change tends to be only incremental. And you get graded by a legacy report card," Yaccarino said. "And at X we think about what's possible. Not the incremental change of what can't be done."

Honestly, this is more akin to McDonald's changing its name to Botulism.

Yacco is also claiming No Longer Twitter is a safe space for advertisers. Anyone taking bets on which way ad revenue is trending under her leadership?