Watch "Turn-On" a 1969 comedy TV show that got canceled in the middle of the first episode

"If your naughty little boys have to write dirty words on the walls, please don't use our walls."

That's what Donald Perris, the station manager of Cleveland's WEWS, said in a telegram to then ABC president Elton Rule as he watched the first episode of Turn-On, an experimental social-commentary/comedy show directed by the creator of Laugh-In. Perris told Rule that he was dropping the show from his station.

After receiving a deluge of complaints from people who were incensed that the filthy and subversive Turn-On, with its bizarre lack of a soundtrack or host, electronic music soundtrack, computer graphic interstitials, and split-screen scenes had replaced their beloved series Peyton Place, ABC canceled the show immediately.

A few weeks ago, the first and only episode of Turn-On, complete with commercials, was uploaded to YouTube. Ernie Smith of Tedium offered a terrific critique of the show, explaining why the Laugh-In-meets-McLuhan show failed at the starting gate.

From Tedium: