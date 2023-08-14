Novel eyeshield from 1936 protects against bright headlights

I desperately need this novel headlights eye shield from 1936. To look this fashionable while avoiding the annoyance caused by bright headlights is all I could ask for in life. The device was meant to lessen the severity of oncoming headlights.
It featured two tiny amber glass ovals that look like glasses sized for an ant. They are so chic!
From Instagram:
"To reduce the blinding glare of approaching automobile headlights, a novel eye shield was introduced in 1936. Strapped to a band worn about the head, a metal frame extends from the forehead and holds two ovals of amber glass in front of the eyes, where they are normally just out of range of direct vision. A slight turn of the head places the glass ovals between the eyes and the rays of oncoming car lights."