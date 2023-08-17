Murder conviction for teen who drove car at 100mph into wall, killing her boyfriend and one other

An Ohio teen who drove her car at great speed into a wall, killing her boyfriend and another person in the vehicle with them, was convicted of murder yesterday by a judge.

Mackenzie Shirilla, 19, was found guilty in a bench trial on 12 counts: four of murder, four of felonious assault, two of aggravated vehicular homicide, one of drug possession and one of possessing criminal tools. … Shirilla broke down in tears as Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Nancy Margaret Russo said at the verdict reading Monday: "This was not reckless driving. This was murder."

The crux of the case was that she had earlier threatened to do it and video (not made easily available, but reportedly leaked on Reddit) shows the inexplicable accelleration and her "clear intent" in becoming "hell on wheels." Embedded below is footage of the verdict being delivered; the judge gets down to business 18m in.