"Tone your jaw" with a silicone plug you jam in your mouth

Something I typed in on the Internet today resulted in me subsequently getting the above advertisement for a "portable jaw toning instrument." Despite knowing that it was a bad idea, I clicked on it, and now variants of this ad haunt me wherever I go on the net. The algorithm has scented my blood and is certain I will buy a three-inch silicone mouthplug, to remove my nasolabial folds.

NOTE:

1. This product is not a device.

2. Do not use the product for any other purpose than that for which it was intended.

3. If you are injured due to incorrect use of the product, stop using it.

4. If you feel discomfort while using the product, stop using it immediately.

5. If symptoms are not relieved by discontinuing use, go to a immediately.

6. Do not use the product continuously for a long period of time.

7. Do not bite on it.

8. Do not store or use the product around a flame or in a hot place to prevent damage or deformation.

9. After use, please remove the silicone part and clean it before storing it.

