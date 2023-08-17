Watch: Excited doggo gets a window cleaner to take a break with an amusing game

A window cleaner working at a house was happy to join in when a friskie border collie asked him to play.

As the cleaner used a squeegee on the outside of a French window, they couldn't help but notice the bouncy dog on the other side of the glass following their every move: each time the squeegee went up, so did the hilarious dog with the highest jumps ever. Soon enough, the cleaner stopped cleaning to join in on the game. (See video below, posted by Ring.)

What with all the playful paw prints and other canine schmutz, let's just hope the cleaner saved the inside of the house for last!