Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, who complained of "over-educated women," calls for Congress to investigate the woman Federal judge presiding over Trump's trial

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz is angry at Tanya Chutkan, the federal judge who will be overseeing former president Donald Trump's trial for his part in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

"It is deeply concerning to see a United States District Court judge show such blatant impropriety from the bench," Gaetz told Fox News Digital. "Judge Tanya Chutkan's impracticality of her tough sentencing of Jan. 6th defendants, despite openly supporting the violent Black Lives Matter protests of 2020, showcases not only a lack of impartiality but also a disregard for the sacred duty of a judge to uphold justice fairly."

Matt Gaetz, of course, has lashed out before at what he described as "over-educated women" on Twitter, complaining about their interest in abortion rights and their presence in American political discourse: "How many of the women rallying against overturning Roe are over-educated, under-loved millennials who sadly return from protests to a lonely microwave dinner with their cats, and no bumble matches?"

Jack Crosbie, at Rolling Stone:

Sexism in the Republican Party isn't new or particularly revelatory; the GOP made limiting the rights of women a de facto policy for years before Trump took power. But as the modern culture war intensifies, it's clear that unvarnished sexism will be a common bedrock conservatives like Gaetz fall back on. Gaetz's tweet hits several familiar notes. "Over-educated" invokes the specter of "Marxist" colleges. He references "millennials" to pander to boomers who think the generation they sabotaged is weak and pretentious. "Lonely microwave dinner with their cats" derisively refers to feminists as undesirable. It's extremely basic stuff, but like most of the GOP's other smooth-brained social platforms, it plays because it conveniently helps onlookers treat street protests like the irrational actions of an irrelevant minority, allowing them to discount the participants as human beings whose opinions and experiences matter.

Matt Gaetz, of course, was a long-time sex trafficking suspect over his relationship with an underage girl.