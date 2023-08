Chewing loudly with your mouth open is gross. Snoring is irritating. And talking back to characters on TV is downright batty. For humans, that is.

When doggos do these things, on the other hand, it's adorable, as pointed out in an amusing video that shows all of the "things that are cute when dogs do them but annoying when humans do them."

(See video below, posted by jadethesablegsd.)

Front page thumbnail image: Taras Verkhovynets / shutterstock.com