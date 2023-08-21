Poll shows Trump's base divorced from reality

A CBSNews/YouGov poll shows that Trump supporters overwhelmingly "trust" a man they know they can't. The trust is simply hope Trump will make things worse for others and let them cling to the last vestiges of their privilege.

Someone who "trusts" Trump more than their spouse or family has got to be counting on him to do wrong. These people see the world changing and they want it to go back to a time when "other people" were treated far worse.

Screenshot/née Twitter

DailyKos: