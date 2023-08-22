Cat obsessed with YouTube's Cocomelon has hilarious reaction to his favorite show (video)

Cocomelon is a YouTube channel that caters to young children — and one adorable Bengal munchkin cat named Ringo.

In fact, no matter what the silly short-legged kitty is doing — whether he is playing, snuggling with his human, grooming in another room, or even eating wet food — as soon as he hears the show's intro, he squirms and makes a makes a mad dash to the TV screen. Even with two cats of my own, I've never seen anything like it!

(Watch the hilarious video below, posted by Ringodanyan.)

Via Newsweek

Image: Sviatoslav_Shevchenko / shutterstock.com

