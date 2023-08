This little hamster has a big appetite for spaghetti. The way it eats one strand at a time with its cute paws has won my heart.

I too would allow this hamster to share a bowl of pasta with me anytime. It's so polite the way it stands there patiently, waiting to be fed another noodle. I've never seen such a well-mannered rodent!

I'm quite jealous of this hamster. If only the noodle to human ratio was the same as the noodle to hamster ratio. I'd be in carb heaven.