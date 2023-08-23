X temporarily suspended Ron DeSantis Never Back Down account (on same day as debate)

Elon Musk's X put the kibosh on a Ron DeSantis super PAC this morning, temporarily suspending Never Back Down on the same day as the first Republican primary debate.

"Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules," said a message when MAGA folk tried to visit the Never Back Down account. To which a DeSantis fan tweeted, "It's #GOPDebate day and the @nvrbackdown24 account was just suspended for no apparent reason. What is going on @elonmusk?" (See post by Matt Wolking below, retweeted by Roger Sollenberger.)

According to Florida Politics, although the super PAC account was later reinstated (with no reason given as to why it had been punished), it reappeared "with an incorrect follower count." Before the suspension, the account showed more than 18,000 followers, but that number fell to single digits once the account went live again. Oops.