Countdown to Trump's mugshot

Fulton County is bracing for the worst. Trump has called for protests, but few supporters show up anymore. Perhaps they have seen the hundreds of January 6th adherents get charged, and the jail sentences that have been rolling out.
The Donald has also shuffled the deck chairs on his Georgia representation, hiring a new lawyer that most assume is intended to represent well on TV.
All of this is in anticipation of Trump having his photo taken.
Trump is planning to roll up to the Fulton County Jail Thursday evening with the Federal Aviation Administration having restricted flights over the jail starting at 6:45 PM, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Once there, he will be treated like any other defendant, officials have said, including fingerprinting, iris-scanning, and the mugshot. A series of Trump's co-defendants have already surrendered and gone through this process, which generally includes height and weight. The Washington Post reports that at least one of Trump's co-defendants was not asked for that information. Jenna Ellis, on the other hand, reportedly did have her height and weight recorded, so there's still a chance for all the betting markets that have been focused on Trump's information.
Trump will pay a $200,000 bond, which comes with a requirement that he make "no direct or indirect threat" against co-defendants or witnesses, and specifically notes, "The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media."
Adding to the circus atmosphere, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, always eager for chances to suck up to Trump and to bask in the spotlight, will be there in an attempt to do both.
As he prepares for his latest journey through the legal system, Trump is once again making changes to the vast array of lawyers representing him. He is adding Steve Sadow, described by The New York Times as "a veteran criminal defense lawyer who has taken on a number of high-profile cases," and likely dropping Drew Findling, who has been on the Georgia team representing him up to this point.