Countdown to Trump's mugshot

Fulton County is bracing for the worst. Trump has called for protests, but few supporters show up anymore. Perhaps they have seen the hundreds of January 6th adherents get charged, and the jail sentences that have been rolling out.

The Donald has also shuffled the deck chairs on his Georgia representation, hiring a new lawyer that most assume is intended to represent well on TV.

All of this is in anticipation of Trump having his photo taken.

Daily Kos: