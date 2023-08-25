Donald Trump ogles Rudy Giuliani in jazzy mug shot duet (video)

John Bolton said Donald Trump "looks like a thug" in his mug shot. True, but watch his meme-worthy pose morph into one of lecherous flirt when animated with a coy shoulder bounce and placed side-by-side with Rudy Giuliani's coquettish mug shot.

Set to the tune of "Fine" from the off-Broadway musical, Ordinary Days, Trump and Giuliani have more important things to do than worry about fingerprints and prison numbers — they've got to decide on what color wine they're going to sip! And what a snazzy duo they make. (See video below, posted by hjjhii77.)

For more mug memes, check out this collection of Trump's greatest hits, posted by HuffPost.

Front page thumbnail image: mug shot meme / hjjhii77, TikTok