Donald Trump's first tweet in years makes him X's laughing stock of the day

As if the mugshot memes weren't enough, Donald Trump has also elicited much hilarity over his first Twitter/X post in two and a half years.

"NEVER SURRENDER!" he wrote under his theatrical mug shot — after surrendering at Fulton County Jail. (See image of his post below.)

To which commenters pointed out the irony: "The fool is posting his own mugshot. Never surrender, after he just surrendered." "Never surrender…except to the Fulton County jail." "Never surrender? Christ he surrendered four times already!" (See comments below, and many more at HuffPost.)

But of course language and logic don't matter when you're speaking MAGA.

The fool is posting his own mugshot. Never surrender, after he just surrendered. pic.twitter.com/41TbqI9vdM — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) August 25, 2023

Never surrender…except to the Fulton County jail. pic.twitter.com/VHLK48MlZu — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) August 25, 2023