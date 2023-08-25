"Rich Men North of Richmond" singer says his song was misappropriated by MAGA fanatics

Just as Republicans mistakenly embraced Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the USA" as their aggrieved white person rallying cry, MAGA cultists have adopted Oliver Anthony's "Rich Men North Of Richmond" as a musical assault against anyone who isn't aboard the Trump train to fascistland.

Here's Oliver commenting on how Republicans are sadly mistaken in seeing him as their own:

It's aggravating seeing people on conservative news try to identify with me like I'm one of them. It's aggravating seeing certain musicians and politicians act like we're buddies and act like we're fighting the same struggle here. Like it was trying to present the same message. You know, I've had a lot of people reach out to me, and I tried to be polite to everybody. And I've talked to hundreds of people the last two weeks, but it seems like certain people want to just ride the attention of the song, maybe make their own selves relevant. And that's aggravating as hell. The other thing that I find aggravating is well, you know, like, it was funny seeing my song at the presidential debate, because it's like, I wrote that song about those people, you know, so for them to have to sit there and listen to that. That cracks me up. But it was funny kind of seeing the response to it like that song has nothing to do with Joe Biden. You know, it's a lot bigger than Joe Biden. That song's written about the people on that stage and a lot more too, not just them but definitely them.