Do real billionaires need a bail bond?

Trump appears to be soaking his supporters for his bail.
Instead of Mr. Money Bags posting his $200k bail, he has taken out a bail bond costing $30k. Someone worth hundreds of millions, let alone billions, doesn't need to throw $30k away when they can just post the total amount and know they'll get it back at the end of the trial.
Maybe Trump wants to run, but it seems like he's just decided to spend his supporter's money rather than touch his own. He flew his private plane to Georgia for his mugshot, how can he not have access to $200k for staying out of jail?
Former President Donald Trump is working with a local Georgia bonding company to foot the bill for his $200,000 bail, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The CEO of the Lawrenceville, Ga.-based Foster Bail Bonds LLC, Charles Shaw, confirmed to the outlet Thursday evening that the company would be posting Trump's bond but did not confirm the former president's fee, which CNN reported would be 10 percent, citing anonymous sources.
"Somewhat surprising because it means a $30,000 non-refundable payment to the bond company," Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Other legal experts also questioned Trump's decision to enlist the help of the company online Thursday evening. "Why does a billionaire need the help of a bonding company?" national security lawyer Bradley Moss asked. "A man who owns resorts and a private plane can't afford a $200,000 bond?" he added.