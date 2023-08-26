Do real billionaires need a bail bond?

Trump appears to be soaking his supporters for his bail.

Instead of Mr. Money Bags posting his $200k bail, he has taken out a bail bond costing $30k. Someone worth hundreds of millions, let alone billions, doesn't need to throw $30k away when they can just post the total amount and know they'll get it back at the end of the trial.

Maybe Trump wants to run, but it seems like he's just decided to spend his supporter's money rather than touch his own. He flew his private plane to Georgia for his mugshot, how can he not have access to $200k for staying out of jail?

