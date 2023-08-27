Terror charges for teens making gun threats at high school in "Tik Tok challenge"

To quote The Simpsons: "Videotaping your crime spree is the best thing you ever did! "High school teens in Kentucky made fake bomb and gun threats to teachers at Oldham County High School, said they were "jokes" in response to a Tik Tok challenge, and earned themselves charges of making terroristic threats.

Two 15-year-olds were charged with terroristic threatening in the second degree, police said, and one 15-year-old was charged with terroristic threatening in the third degree. Because the teens are minors, their names and any further identifying details weren't released by the police. Oldham County Schools sent out a warning the previous week saying in a letter to families students will face "serious consequences," if they participate in the TikTok challenge, reported Louisville CBS affiliate WLKY.

Tik Tok is the vampire's mirror. Bytedance found the "peer dead-eyed into a simulation of the life you don't have" heart of social media. And there's nothing online quite like that tier of influencer: no defined politics, rarely even grifting, just them and the mirror and the ants in it to burn.