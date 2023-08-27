Transparent game controllers with tiny dioramas inside them

PDP Realmz game controllers [Amazon] are housed in transparent plastic and contain tiny dioramas, with brand-name offerings for various Sonic the Hedgehog characters coming in September. They're $40 for wired and $60 for wireless versions.

One of a kind controller featuring a collectible figurine captured inside the grip and a multi-layered design that immerses you in the world of your favorite game.

They're basic XBox-type models, with a 3.5mm jack for audio, USB type C and volume controls.

If you like Sonic, specifically, there's a matching headset.