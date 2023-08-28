"Cult Rock" explores the intersection of cults and music in the 1960s and 1970s

If you can't get enough cult content, "Cult Rock" is a new nine-part series of articles from Be Scofield, cult researcher and reporter and founder of The Guru Magazine. According to The Guru Magazine:
The series explores the musical, spiritual, and cultural revolution taking place in the age of Aquarius. Ultimately, the rock stars of the day were unable to avoid falling into the same traps as many ordinary followers. They too would be used, exploited, or abused by gurus in the name of spiritual awakening.
The Cult Rock website further explains:
There are 9 parts to the Cult Rock series that explores the intersection of cults and music in the 1960s and 1970s.
Part 1: George Harrison's Cult Band
Part 2: Hare Krishna!
Part 3: Jim Kweskin and Mel Lyman's Cult
Part 4: Charles Manson the Rock Star
Part 5: Carlos Santana Becomes Devadip
Part 6: Leonard Cohen's Bad Guru
Part 7: Scientology Goes Gold
Part 8: Fleetwood Mac's Guitarist Joins Children of God
Part 9: Father Yod's Vegan Sex Cult
I can't wait to dive in—the series looks terrific! Check it out here.