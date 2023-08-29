Pet duck gets fun-filled Ohio State Fair outing

It's long been said that once you find a niche, you should stick to it. YouTuber Seducktive is a longtime adherent of this advice, structuring his channel around his myriad adventures with his pet duck Wrinkle.

It's a tried and true formula, but seeing Wrinkle have the time of her life in a variety of odd locales is heartwarming—and she's as excited as any kid to visit the Ohio State Fair.

The bond shared between the two is absolutely adorable, and I could spend hours just watching Wrinkle delight and astound passersby- to say nothing of her cute little duck boots.