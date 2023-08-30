Rightwing media fantasizes that Trump's mugshot appeals to Black voters

I believe this started on Fox' Jesse Watters show, with a Black panel member, Kira Davis, saying that some Black men think Trump looked tough in his photo. From this comment, the rightwing media sphere has run with a "Black people are turning Republican over Trump's mugshot" fairytale.

. @JoyAnnReid leads #TheReidOut tonight noticing that since Donald Trump came along in 2016, leading Republicans insist that because of him Republicanism is booming among Black people, despite there being no evidence of that. pic.twitter.com/7hP6FvhUW1

Mediaite:

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo claimed on Friday that a "Black lady" told him former President Donald Trump is now "a gangsta" following his arrest, before arguing that Trump now "has cred among a new bloc of voters" thanks to his mugshot.

"That mugshot situates Trump in a cultural context that I'm not sure his enemies may have anticipated," he said during an appearance on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle. Now he joins Frank Sinatra, he joins Elvis Presley, he joins Johnny Cash, and Tupac Shakur."

Arroyo continued, "Meaning he is now seen by nonpolitical folks as a rebel, an outsider with swagger, and as one Black lady I spoke with earlier today here in New Orleans said, 'Trump's a gangsta', and that means he has cred among a new block of voters that perhaps have never given him a serious look and now they are looking again. This is interesting what's happened here."