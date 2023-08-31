Hundreds of escaped goats roam Bay Area residential neighborhood (video)

In the middle of the night last week, hundreds of goats escaped their enclosure in a residential neighborhood just north of San Francisco last week. Video below. You might say they were "on the lam(b)." Apparently the rambunctious herd woke up neighbors and caused mischief before a goat herder and his dog gathered up the fugitives. The animals reside in the area as they are frequently contracted by the city to help prevent wildfires by grazing on vegetation.

It's not clear how the goats escaped.

(UPI)