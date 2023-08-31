Judge orders Georgia prosecution of Trump and his co-conspirators to be televised

Fulton County Superior Court Justice Scott McAfee has ordered the trial of Trump and his co-conspirators to be televised and live-streamed from his courtroom. The judge has also allowed press pool cameras and computer/electronic devices for note-taking. None of these rulings will apply to the case or any portion of it that moves to Federal court, if it does.
Americans will be watching this case. Trump seems to have no legitimate defense, and his cronies are already flipping. The fake electors are not tied closely to his sinking ship and likely, mistakenly, thought they were "a part of something big." Well, now they are on trial for trying to overturn an election.
CNN:
The Fulton County, Georgia, judge overseeing the sprawling 2020 election interference racketeering case against former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants says that all proceedings in his courtroom related to the case will be livestreamed and allowed to be televised.
The ruling, however, would be subject to change and would not apply to any portions of the case moved to federal court.
In a court hearing Thursday, Superior Court of Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee, who was assigned the case, said he would make all hearings and possible trials available to be broadcast on the Fulton County Court YouTube channel.
McAfee also said that he will allow broadcast news media to have "pool" cameras, where groups of news organizations combine their resources and share camera access, in the courtroom.