Judge orders Georgia prosecution of Trump and his co-conspirators to be televised

Fulton County Superior Court Justice Scott McAfee has ordered the trial of Trump and his co-conspirators to be televised and live-streamed from his courtroom. The judge has also allowed press pool cameras and computer/electronic devices for note-taking. None of these rulings will apply to the case or any portion of it that moves to Federal court, if it does.

Americans will be watching this case. Trump seems to have no legitimate defense, and his cronies are already flipping. The fake electors are not tied closely to his sinking ship and likely, mistakenly, thought they were "a part of something big." Well, now they are on trial for trying to overturn an election.

